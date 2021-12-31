Health card to benefit 30m families of Punjab: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday said the government is committed to transforming Pakistan into a welfare state, ARY News reported.

“Ask overseas Pakistanis what a welfare state is,” PM Imran Khan said while addressing a Naya Pakistan Health Card distribution ceremony in Lahore.

He said that Rs400 billion would be spent for the provision of health facilities to 30 million families, time will tell where the health card will take the country, he added.

PM Imran Khan said that the people of Punjab will now be able to avail medical treatment up to Rs1 million at hospitals.

PM Imran said that for the first time in the history of the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is providing loans to low-income earners so that they can build their houses. So far, loan worth Rs34 billion have been disbursed under the low-income housing scheme.

Read more: PM asks Sindh govt to launch health card scheme

The premier further said that the development of the country starts from the grassroots level and by March 2022, all the families of Punjab will get a health card.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Lahore on a day-long visit. Later, the premier is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will brief Prime Minister Khan on the preparation of the Local Bodies elections in Punjab. The premier will also be briefed on law and order situation in the province.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!