Fawad Chaudhry sent on two-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand, sending the former information minister on two-day physical remand.

In the order, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the PTI leader before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court accepted the police’s request for an extension in the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case.

The PTI leader was brought to court today on directives issued by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan.

Today’s hearing

In his statement before the court, Chaudhry said he was not retracting his remarks. “I stood by my statement and would not backtrack on it.”

During the course of the proceeding, Fawad’s lawyer Babar Awan informed the court his client was being deprived of his fundamental right to meet his family and legal team.

He pleaded with the court to allow his client to meet his family.

At this, Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan accepted Fawad’s plea and allowed him to meet his family.

The Islamabad sessions court Friday rejected police request for physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to using ‘threatening language’ against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor pleaded for an extension in physical remand as interrogation in the case is yet to be completed. Fawad’s lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry are also present in the court.

The case

The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against PTi leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

