Fawad Chaudhry sent to jail under judicial remand

An Accountability Court on Thursday approved the judicial remand of the former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to financial fraud in Jhelum Development Projects, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police produced Fawad Chaudhry before Judge Muhammad Bashir, in which the court after approval of the judicial remand granted class B facilities to the accused.

Earlier this week, the accountability court reserved its verdict and extended the physical remand of the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the Jhelum corruption case.

The former minister was produced before the court after the completion of his physical remand in a case related to financial irregularities in construction projects near Jhelum.

The accountability court judge after hearing the argument from both sides extended the physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry for another three days.

