Fawad Chaudhry shares recording of threat call to Imran Khan’s pilot

ISLAMABAD: Former information and broadcasting minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday shared the recording of a threatening call to the pilot of a plane transporting party chairman Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during a press conference, Fawad Chaudhry shared the recording of the call to the pilot and said that it was received from an ‘unknown number’.

“Army chief and DG ISI have issued orders to personnel to stay away from political matter and we hope that their orders are being implemented fully,” he said and asked if the intelligence bureau (IB) is behind such activity then it should reconsider its acts.

He further claimed that members of the PTI social media team are also receiving calls from unknown numbers.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Asad Umer claimed that the pilot who flies the plane used by Chairman Imran Khan is getting threats.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader took to Twitter and said that the pilot of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plane getting threatening phone calls from unknown sources.

Asad Umer wrote, ‘pilot flying @ImranKhanPTI for the jalsas getting phone calls and being given threats.’ He added, ‘How low will they sink.’

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill also tweeted saying the pilot is receiving anonymous threat calls. Looks like there is no limit to the abuse of power by these forces, he added.

