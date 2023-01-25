Fawad Chaudhry shifted to Islamabad from Lahore: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Wednesday shifted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry from Lahore to Islamabad to present him the court of Judicial Magistrate Waqas Raja, ARY News reported.

As per initial details, the capital police requested the magistrate for physical remand of PTI leader, meanwhile the Judicial Magistrate’s Court has been closed on its time.

The lawyers of the former minister also reached Islamabad F-8 session court, citing sources.

Following the party leader’s arrest, the PTI members are likely to stage protest moreover the Lahore police prepared a list of dynamic workers and activists of the political party.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

The PTI leader has been booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad Chaudhry in his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, Fawad warned the ECP, its members and their families.

