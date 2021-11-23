‘Comedy film’: Fawad takes dig at Abhinandan award ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday dubbed award ceremony to accord Vir Chakra to Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman nothing but a ‘comedy film shooting’.

On February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) struck down two Indian fighter jets and had arrested one pilot, named Abhinandan Varthaman, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter to react to the award ceremony, Fawad Chaudhry said Abhinandan must be thinking that what he has done and where he is being taken to.

Abhi Nandan in his mind “Mujhe kidher le ja rahay ho mein ne kia kia”… Comedy movie shooting scene filmed in Indian President House #abhinandan https://t.co/YFO5Tr9qeI — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 23, 2021

Earlier this year, Abhinandan Varthaman had said that he never felt any difference between Pakistan and India.

“Found Pakistan and India same while coming down via parachute and never felt any difference,” Abhinandan had said in his statement surfaced in connection with the 2nd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Abhinandan said he found Pakistan Army as a professional force and a brave one.