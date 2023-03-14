Fawad Chaudhry urges CJP to take notice of Zaman Park situation

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the Zaman Park situation as police attempt to arrest party chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader urged the chief justice to take notice of the Zaman Park situation, urging the latter to stop police operation.

چیف جسٹس پاکستان عمران خان کی گرفتاری کے معاملات پر از خود نوٹس لیں اور پولیس آپریشن روکا جائے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 14, 2023

Fawad Chaudhry – while speaking on ARY News programme ‘Sawwal Yeh Hai’ – alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was publicly threatening Imran Khan.

“On one hand, they [the government] refused to provide security for elections while a heavy contingent of police arrived at Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan,” he regretted, adding that helicopters were even provided to police for Khan’s arrest.

Criticising the Punjab government, the PTI leader said that millions of rupees were being spent on arrest of former prime minister while they were ‘crying’ for not having ‘enough funds for holding elections’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The police team reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders.

While reacting to the reports of the arrest, PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Sunday afternoon called all party workers to reach Zaman Park in Lahore and remain peaceful.

Imran Khan’s message

In a video message shared on Twitter, the PTI chief urged the nation to stand resolute and fight for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) and rule of law’.

Imran Khan noted that the government believes the nation will ‘not react’ if he gets arrested, urging the party workers and supporters to prove the incumbent rulers ‘wrong’.

“You [the nation] have to prove that we are a living nation”, the former premier said, asking the nation to continue its struggle for real freedom and come out of their houses. He further said that he will continue to fight for the supremacy of Rule of Law.

