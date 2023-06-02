‘Fawad Chaudhry working on minus-one formula’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair stated that former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and his associates are working on the minus-one – minus PTI chief from politics – formula, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the conversation to ARY News program, Muhammad Zubair – referring to the May 9 riots – said that PTI workers were not prepared to go to that extent. They were not supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s statements.

READ: Jahangir Tareen seeks name for new political party

He said that the political situation has drastically changed after May 9 riots, adding that, “PTI leaders understand that PTI chief have to steps back, so the party will move forward.”

He said that the former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen group is also active, he claimed that the PTI is now divided into factions, some joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), while some politicians want to form a separate party.

While responding to a question, he said that, “If we give tickets to PTI members again, it will cause loss to the PML-N. Previously, 20 tickets were allotted to PTI members, 16 of them lost, Giving tickets to the politicians leaving PTI will also affect the PML-N’s vote bank.