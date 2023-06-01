Jahangir Tareen seeks name for new political party

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has sought recommendations from his political companions for names for his new political party, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that Jahangir Tareen planned to launch his new political party this month and is currently holding consultations with his political companions. Tareen also held important meetings with prominent personalities and his legal team in Islamabad today.

Sources added that Tareen contacted a prominent personality from Punjab who has recently left PTI. Additionally, he also held telephonic conversations with his group’s members.

It was learnt that Tareen asked his political companions to suggest names for the new political party. He also sought suggestions for the manifesto, party constitution, positions and other affairs.

The politician asked his legal team to complete preparations for the registration of his political party in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It was learnt that Tareen planned to form a new ‘federal level’ political party and establish its chapters in all four provinces.

Moreover, Tareen also held consultations with his legal team to challenge his disqualification. The politician is expected to depart for Lahore today after concluding his meetings in the federal capital.

A few days ago, senior politician Jahangir Tareen met the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial minister Aleem Khan for the formation of a new political alliance.

Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan discussed matters related to the future of the people who have resigned and the making of a new party.

Sources revealed that participants of the meeting suggested making a new political party instead of a pressure group as the political party will be able to stand for people’s rights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting, sources said. He the participants of the meeting that more PTI members will leave their party in the coming days and there should be a platform for them.