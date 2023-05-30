Jahangir Tareen eyes to claw ground in Sindh

KARACHI: The Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group has stepped up efforts to claw ground in Sindh ahead of general elections as it contacted Sindh National Front (SNF) vice chairman Sardar Ameer Baksh Bhutto, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Jahangir Tareen and Sardar Ameer Baksh Bhutto will hold an ‘important meeting’ in next two to three days.

Sources further claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also contacted SNF chairman and invited to join the party.

In this regard, sources said the Sindh National Front has summoned a meeting of party’s central executive committee – which will be chaired by Ameer Baksh. “The meeting will hold consultation on party affairs and political situation,” sources added.

Tareen meets Aleem

A day earlier, Jahangir Tareen met the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial minister Aleem Khan for the formation of a new political alliance.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan discussed matters related to the future of the people who have resigned and the making of a new party.

Sources revealed that participants of the meeting suggested making a new political party instead of a pressure group as the political party will be able to stand for people’s rights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting, sources said. He told the participants of the meeting that more PTI members will leave their party in the coming days and there should be a platform for them.

Furthermore, sources said that Jahangir Tareen will soon hold a press conference along with other politicians who left PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.