Fawad Chaudhry’s apology accepted in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday accepted the unconditional apology of former federal minister and PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case, ARY News reported.

Last year in August, the ECP had issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body.

ECP contempt case was heard against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry by a four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Later, the further hearing of the case was adjourned till August 24.

In today’s hearing, Fawad Chaudhry again submitted his apology in the contempt case. CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja after reviewing the apology, announced to accept it.

During the previous hearing, Chaudhry extended his apology to the ECP and pleaded to withdraw the show cause notice issued against him.

The former PTI leader said whatever he said was the narrative of the party being its spokesperson. “It was the party’s position which I described.” I respect the institutions including ECP”, Chaudhry added.