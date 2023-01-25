Police arrest Fawad Chaudhry’s brother from Jhelum

JHELUM: The Punjab police on Wednesday arrested PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s brother Faraz Chaudhry from Jhelum, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader Faraz Chaudhry was arrested after he blocked main Jhelum to stage a protest against the arrest of his brother by Islamabad earlier today.

The former federal minister was arrested by Islamabad police on Wednesday morning from outside his residence for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”.

Police allowed to take Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad

Meanwhile, a court in Lahore allowed the police to take PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad.

The PTI stalwart was presented before the court by the Islamabad Police in tight security to seek a transitory remand to transfer the former federal minister to the federal capital.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyers of Fawad Chaudhry objected to handcuffing the former minister. Police should tell on what ground my client has been taken into custody, Chaudhry’s lawyer said in his arguments before the court.

A local court in Lahore ordered to carry out a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and allowed police to take him to Islamabad.

Earlier, upon arrival at the cantonment katchery, Chaudhry said he is unaware of what charges he has been arrested by Islamabad police.

