Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand extended

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday granted a one-day physical remand to the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a financial fraud case under police custody, ARY News reported.

After a two-day physical remand, the ex-PTI leader was presented before the Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood’s court, where the prosecutor requested a further five-day extension in physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry.

The fraud FIR was filed against the ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry by the complainant Zaheer Ahmed on November 4.

In the FIR, Zaheer Ahmed claimed to handed over a sum of Rs 50 million to Fawad Chaudhry and when he asked to return the amount, Fawad allegedly offered him two government jobs in exchange, and later Fawad allegedly threatened him along with his two-armed guards.

After hearing the argument of both sides, Senior Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah issued a written order and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under police custody.

In the written order, the court has also issued an order for a medical examination of Fawad Chaudhry as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Fawad Chaudhry is scheduled to appear in court again on November 7th at 11 AM, as per the court’s directive, for further legal proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former federal minister, Fawad, who recently left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife said.

Taking to X, Hiba Chaudhry wrote that “Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place.”

Fawad’s arrest comes a day after PTI leader Asad Qaiser was detained by police in a graft case in Islamabad.