Fawad Khan breaks silence on Bollywood comeback

Pakistani cinema heartthrob Fawad Khan breaks the silence on rumoured Bollywood comeback, with an upcoming rom-com.

In a new interview with an Indian media portal, scheduled to air tomorrow, July 20, Fawad Khan opened up on the reports of his next Bollywood casting, said to be a rom-com flick, opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Neither refuting nor confirming the buzz, he told the interviewer, “Baatein ho rahi hoti hain. Again, kuch concrete hoga toh main zaroor aapko bataunga, aapke saath share karunga. Kis tarah main chhupa sakta hoon (There have been talks. Again, I will definitely share with you once there is something concrete. How can I hide it)?”

For the unversed, it was reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment magazine earlier this month that Fawad Khan is set for a Bollywood comeback after eight long years and will share the screen with Vaani Kapoor, in a yet-to-be-titled rom-com flick, which will be filmed entirely in the UK.

The report also suggested that the title, directed by Aarti Bagdi, will follow the story of two broken people, who come together by a stroke of luck, end up helping each other and ultimately fall in love.

Notably, Fawad Khan’s last Bollywood outing was in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016), before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.