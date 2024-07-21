Fawad Khan set to play THIS character in Bollywood comeback movie

Actor Fawad Khan took the internet by storm after reports revealed that he is set to make his Bollywood comeback in a movie alongside actress Vaani Kapoor.

The development was first reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment magazine earlier this month, however, Fawad Khan has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Now, an Indian media outlet has reported that he will be portraying the role of a UK-based chef in the film opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Directed by Aarti Bagdi, the movie will be shot in a start to finish schedule in London and Dubai.

Reportedly, the yet-to-be-titled movie will follow the story of two broken people, who come together by a stroke of luck, end up helping each other and ultimately fall in love.

Notably, Fawad Khan’s last Bollywood outing was in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016), before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.

A day earlier, Khan addressed his rumoured Bollywood comeback, with the upcoming rom-com alongside Vaani Kapoor.

In a new interview with an Indian media portal, Fawad Khan opened up on the reports of his next Bollywood casting, said to be a rom-com flick.

Neither refuting nor confirming the buzz, he told the interviewer, “Baatein ho rahi hoti hain. Again, kuch concrete hoga toh main zaroor aapko bataunga, aapke saath share karunga. Kis tarah main chhupa sakta hoon (There have been talks. Again, I will definitely share with you once there is something concrete. How can I hide it)?”