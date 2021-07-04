Fawad terms PDM’s Swat gathering ‘picnic of jobless politicians’

ISLAMABAD: Terming Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Swat gathering a flopped show, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the public meeting was nothing but a picnic of jobless politicians, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the information minister said that the Swat meeting was a flopped show as the opposition parties badly failed to draw an impressive crowd in the meeting.

Criticizing the opposition leaders, Fawad Chaudhry said that they did nothing in their tenure, adding that the people were paying for the wrong policies of the past rulers.

Read More: VIDEO: MARRIYUM AURANGZEB SPOTTED AT MALAM JABBA ZIPLINE AHEAD OF PDM’S SWAT RALLY

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb had been spotted enjoying a ride at the Malam Jabba zipline hours before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Swat.

The video of the PML-N spokesperson had been shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash from their Twitter handles.

Fawad Chaudhry in his message had hoped that the PML-N leadership would have enjoyed the recreational facilities in Swat and said that any citizen even the opponents get benefits from the measures of a performing government.