Fawad praises ECP for constituting technical committees on EVM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a good step by deciding to form technical committees on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and overseas Pakistanis’ voting, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry praised the election commission for making progress on EVMs and voting of overseas Pakistanis. He said that decisions taken by the parliament held precedence for all national institutions.

He said, “The role of the ECP’s chairman and its members is very important in the elections. Government will provide maximum cooperation to the election commission on electoral matters.”

الیکش کمیشن کا EVM اور بیرون ملک پاکستانیوں کی ووٹنگ کے امور پر ٹیکنیکل کمیٹیاں بنانےکا فیصلہ انتہائ احسن ہے، پارلیمان کےفیصلے تمام اداروں کیلئے مقدم ہیں انتخابات میں الیکشن کمیشن کے چیئرمین اور ممبران کا کردارانتہائ اہم ہے اورحکومت ان معاملات پرالیکشن کمیشن سے ہرممکن تعاون کرےگی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 2, 2021

Yesterday, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is moving in the right direction over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He had said that the ECP has constituted committees over the use of EVM and is trying to implement the legislation carried out by the Parliament.

“The law will have to be changed if the ECP is unable to use the EVMs,” Fawad Chaudhry said adding that institutions are legally bound to implementation on legislation passed by the Parliament.

Speaking on procurement of EVMs, he had said that the ECP would invite bids for the procurement of the machines that would result in companies approaching the commission and providing the machines on demand.

He had shared that elections are being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the local leadership wanted Prime Minister Imran Khan to address gatherings in the province.

“The local bodies elections are also going to be held in Punjab,” he said adding that people vote for Imran Khan and wanted him to reach out to the public. “The core committee meeting on Thursday will take some important decisions in this regard,” he said.

