Faysal Qureshi shares teaser of drama ‘Hook’

Famed actor Faysal Qureshi shared the teaser of his upcoming ARY Digital drama “Hook” on the social media application Instagram.

The teaser of “Hook” showed his character’s marital relationship with his wife who is older than him.

The cast features Fayal Qureshi, Saima Noor, Kinza Hashmi, Mariam Ansari, Hina Dilpazeer and others.

Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar have written the drama directed by Mohsin Mirza.

“Hook” is coming soon on ARY Digital.

Netizens can’t wait for the drama to air. They took to social media platforms to show their excitement.

“It is gonna be good,” while another stated that the different and good story will make it worth watching.

Moreover, many netizens are excited to see “Rang Laaga” co-stars share the screens again.

