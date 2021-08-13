Fayyazul Hassan Chohan replaces Firdous Ashiq Awan as Punjab govt spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Friday has appointed Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan as spokesperson of the Punjab government, ARY News reported on Friday.

Chohan will also hold the portfolio of provincial minister for Prisons. Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan will also discharge his responsibilities as the spokesperson of the Punjab government, while the ministry of information will remain with Punjab CM.

The appointment follows as Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan had resigned from her post, last week.

Read more: FIRDOUS ASHIQ AWAN RESIGNS AS SACM PUNJAB

The resignation came just after the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) had a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar with sources quoting that she may get a new responsibility in the federal government in days to come with Chohan likely to replace her.

Awan had said in her resignation that she was quitting as SACM owing to her personal engagements and it was proud for her to work as a member of Usman Buzdar’s team and further the government’s narrative.