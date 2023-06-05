Fazal-ur-Rehman says Pakistan to get cheap Russian oil soon

GUJRANWALA: Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) Fazal-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan will get cheap oil soon from Russia, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JUI-F head said that the damage caused by the PTI government in their three-year tenure was their agenda. They initially promoted the anti-US sentiment and now begging them for help.

He said that friendly countries including China want to invest in Pakistan but they need a stable environment and trust for investment.

Furthermore, Fazal-ur-Rehman said that IMF is no more a financial institution, it has become a political institution now.

Earlier, Minister of Defence of Pakistan Khawaja Asif said that the petrol prices will be reduced further before the budget 2023-24. He said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has no issues with targeted subsidies.

It is important to mention here that the federal government has reduced the prices of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products once again for the next 15 days.

The new price of petrol has been reduced from 270 to Rs262 per litre, diesel from Rs258 to Rs253 per litre and light diesel from Rs152 to Rs147 per litre. No changes were made in the kerosene price which is stable at Rs164.70 per litre.