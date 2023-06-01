Khawaja Asif says petrol prices to reduce further Khawaja Asif, petrol prices

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Defence of Pakistan Khawaja Asif said that the petrol prices will be reduced further before the budget 2023-24, ARY News reported.

As per details, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the that International Monetary Fund (IMF) has no issues with targeted subsidies.

On May 9 violence, Khawaja Asif said that internal enemies are threatening Pakistan more than external enemies. He added that the cases of May 9 rioters will be tried under the army act.

He said that only the army chief can decide whether an appeal can be filed against the verdict of military courts. After the army chief’s decision on the verdict, the suspect will have the right to appeal in civilian courts.

Khawaja Asif maintained that people who were brought by Jahangir Tareen to PTI are going back to him now.

Read more: Human Rights Watch opposes military trials of Civilians in Pakistan

Earlier, Human Rights Watch (HRW) opposed military trials of civilians, rounded up after May 9 violence, in Pakistan.

The Pakistan government should immediately transfer civilians set to be tried in military courts to the civilian justice system, Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Trying civilians before military courts violate Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law to ensure the due process and fair trial rights of criminal suspects.”

So far 33 civilian suspects have been handed over to the army for trial in military courts. The suspects are charged with attacking sensitive defence installations and damaging or stealing important government equipment, computers, and other sources of data collection.

The Pakistan Army Act (PAA), 1952, and Official Secrets Act, 1923 allow trying civilians in military courts only in narrowly defined circumstances, including for inciting mutiny, spying, and taking photographs of “prohibited” places.