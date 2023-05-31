32.9 C
Human Rights Watch opposes military trials of civilians in Pakistan

By Web Desk
The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has opposed military trials of civilians, rounded up after May 9 violence, in Pakistan.

The Pakistan government should immediately transfer civilians set to be tried in military courts to the civilian justice system, Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Trying civilians before military courts violate Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law to ensure the due process and fair trial rights of criminal suspects.”

Terming the procedure of military courts different as compared to civilian courts, the Human Rights Watch official Gossman urged not to use it against civilians.

So far 33 civilian suspects have been handed over to the army for trial in military courts. The suspects are charged with attacking sensitive defense installations, and damaging or stealing important government equipment, computers, and other sources of data collection.

The Pakistan Army Act (PAA), 1952, and Official Secrets Act, 1923 allow trying civilians in military courts only in narrowly defined circumstances, including for inciting mutiny, spying, and taking photographs of “prohibited” places.

