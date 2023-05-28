Military courts to take up May 9 violence cases: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the cases related to May 9 violence will be taken up by the military courts and penalties will be imposed on convicts like Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, ARY News reported.

While addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah claimed that PTI protestors had looted and torched the Corps Commander House Lahore on May 9. He added that the attack on Jinnah House could have compromised the national security.

“We will proceed [May 9 rioters] cases in the military courts and penalties will be given like Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

READ: Imran Khan may have to face a military court trial: Rana Sanaullah

Sanaullah alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan preached hatred to the youth of the nation. “Imran Khan is now talking about dialogues but he did not clearly condemn the May 9 riots.”

“They planned to stage a raid on a PTI worker and kill some people there to incite other nationals. We received an intel report that the plan can be executed tonight, therefore, I held a press conference.”

The interior minister rejected to hold dialogues with PTI and said that negotiations are always held with politicians but not those who promote violence. He added that Imran Khan made fake cases to pronounce death penalties on his political opponents during his government.

Sanaullah criticised that he had been produced before the court after keeping him in custody for one month. He added that PTI people left the party after spending only a week in jail.

READ: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clarifies ‘govt not establishing new military courts’



He said that May 9 rioters will not be pardoned, however, innocent people will not be arrested by the authorities.

Yesterday, Sanaullah stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan can face a military court trial if the investigators find concrete evidence against the former PM.

Sanaullah stated that PTI chief Imran Khan’s trial also falls under the scope of the Army Act. If there are solid evidence of ‘planning’ the attacks on military installations was found, Imran Khan’s trial can also be conducted under the Army Act.

Rana Sanaullah stated that if someone trespasses on military installations, their trial should be conducted under the Army Act.

When asked about the ban on the PTI, the Interior Minister stated that evidence is being collected for imposing ban on the party, and an anonymous team is deliberating on it.