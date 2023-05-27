Imran Khan may have to face a military court trial: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan can face a military court trial if the investigators find concrete evidence against the former PM, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that PTI chief Imran Khan’s trial also falls under the scope of the Army Act. If there are solid evidence of ‘planning’ the attacks on military installations was found, Imran Khan’s trial can also be conducted under the Army Act.

Rana Sanaullah stated that if someone trespasses on military installations, their trial should be conducted under the Army Act.

When asked about the ban on the PTI, the Interior Minister stated that evidence is being collected for imposing ban on the party, and an anonymous team is deliberating on it.

He mentioned that as of now, a total of 499 FIRs have been registered regarding the events on May 9, out of which six could potentially be tried under the Army Act. Meanwhile, 23 individuals have been handed over to the military authorities so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has blamed former premier Imran Khan for attacks on the military installations.

Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Faisalabad today. He said that the residents of the area will be facilitated via new NADRA office.

Commenting on the political situation, Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has always done the politics of sit-ins and long marches besides victimising his political opponents during his government.