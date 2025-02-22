VIDEO: Fazalhaq Farooqi pushes Markram in CT 2025 game

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi raised eyebrows with his on-field act with South Africa’s Aiden Markram during their Champions Trophy 2025 game in Karachi.

South Africa were off to a strong start in the ongoing tournament by registering a 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their opening game on February 21.

Opening batter Ryan Rickelton smashed a ton, followed by fifties from Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to help South Africa post 315/6 on the board in the Champions Trophy 2025 game.

Markram completed his fifty off 33 balls, the fastest for South Africa in Champions Trophy history.

The right-handed batter was also involved in an incident with Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi which left commentators Pommie Mbangwa and Shaun Pollock bemused.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 50th over when the Afghan pacer bowled a yorker to Markram, who dug it out towards extra cover for a single.

As Markram was moving towards the other side of the crease, Fazalhaq Farooqi was seen pushing the South Africa batter to the side.

However, it seemed that it was just a playful banter as Farooqi was shown passing a smile when Aiden Markram gave a stare to the Afghan pacer during their Champions Trophy 2025 game.

Pommie Mbangwa and Shaun Pollock, who were on broadcasting duties for the game, were left wondering if it was just a playful banter or the Afghan pacer pushed Markram out of frustration.

Mbangwa was heard saying, “Wonder if that was friendly or not. Clearly, it’s friendly enough,” as Pollock chipped in, “Is it? Not so sure it was friendly.”