JUI-F wanted popular movement against PTI govt: Fazl

PESHAWAR: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday asserted that his party was against the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan through ‘no-confidence motion’, noting that he wanted popular movement against the then PTI government, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the JUI-F chief castigated the then PTI government for ‘destroying’ country’s economy, morals and foreign relations, saying that the institutions came into action after the political party started weakening the country’s defensive position.

“The decision to bring no-confidence motion against him [Imran Khan] was taken after political and economic instability was witnessed – which was a threat to the country,” Maulana Fazl said.

However, he said, he was against the no-confidence motion against the former premier, adding that JUI-F wanted to overthrow PTI government through public power instead of no-trust vote.

“If I refused to be part of it, I would be accused of saving PTI founder [Imran Khan] at that time,” he said, adding: “When all political parties gathered on one page, we were left no option but to be part of no-confidence motion.”

Furthermore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that JUI-F’s support made PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan is the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to have been removed from office through a no-confidence motion. Before him, Shaukat Aziz in 2006, and Benazir Bhutto in 1989, survived the moves against them.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.