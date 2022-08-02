Fazlur Rehman calls for PTI ban, Imran Khan disqualification

PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) head Fazlur Rehman in a press conference on Tuesday said that the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision has proven his view about Imran Khan and PTI. Government should disqualify Imran Khan for life and ban PTI, he demanded.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head added that the decision has proven that Imran Khan has been working against the country’s interests. PTI has been working against the country by using funds from foreign sources.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

