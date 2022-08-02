PM Shehbaz Sharif reacts to PTI prohibited funding case verdict

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on PTI prohibited funding case chargesheets former prime minister Imran Khan for violating the Constitution, submitting false affidavits and accepting foreign money.

In his reaction from his official Twitter handle, PM Shehbaz Sharif said it has been proven yet again that former prime minister Imran Khan is a certified liar.

“Nation should ponder over the implications of his politics funded by foreigners,” the premier said in his tweet.

PTI prohibited funding case verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

