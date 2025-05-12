Fazlur Rehman praises armed forces for precision strikes in India

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the people of Pakistan are united in their commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the Holy Sites and the security of the homeland.

Addressing a public rally in Peshawar, he reiterated his long-held position that Israel and India are operating under a shared agenda, a reality that has become even clearer in the current geopolitical climate.

He congratulated the Pakistan armed forces, particularly the army and the air force, for their commendable success, asserting that the entire nation stands firmly behind them.

Condemning Israeli aggression, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that over 60,000 Palestinians have been martyred, and questioned the international community’s silence.

“What kind of humanity condones the killing of innocent children?”

He referenced the massacre of civilians in Pahalgam by Indian forces, which Pakistan strongly condemned, but noted that India instead turned to blame Pakistan and unilaterally announced the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty.

He reminded the audience that the Indus Waters Treaty was brokered by the World Bank and cannot be revoked unilaterally.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that India attacked Pakistan’s airbases, but Pakistan’s military thwarted the aggression, launching retaliatory strikes that destroyed Indian airports and airbases. He praised Pakistani pilots for their precise targeting and safe return.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman further claimed that Israeli-supplied weapons and explosives used in Indian attacks were intercepted and destroyed mid-air by Pakistan’s forces. “If you fire one rocket, we will respond with a hundred,” he warned.

Fazlur Rehman declared that Modi’s government has suffered a defeat so severe that it has lost face globally, and Pakistan’s allies have proven their loyalty in this critical time.