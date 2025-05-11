Nation observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ over ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ success

The Pakistani nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ today (Sunday) over success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, ARY News reported.

The day is being observed to mark the successful retaliatory strikes of the Pakistan armed forces inside India following unprovoked aggression.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif announced to observe “Youm-e-Tashakkur” across the country today [Sunday] for giving a befitting response to Indian aggression and the success of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, he said the day would be observed for offering gratitude to Almighty Allah, paying tribute to the unmatched bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and appreciating the unity and resilience of the Pakistani nation.

The Prime Minister said “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” delivered a strong and effective response to enemy’s aggression and Pakistan proved its superiority at all fronts. He said we are grateful to Allah Almighty for granting us success and honour.

He further said that despite the enemy’s provocations, Pakistan ensured its defence with maximum restraint and complete preparedness.

Prime minister appealed to the nation, particularly religious scholars, to offer collective Nawafil and special prayers across the country for Shuhada and Ghazis.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces will never be forgotten, as the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them.