Fazlur Rehman urges PML-N to sit in opposition

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said his party has ‘completely’ rejected the results of the February 8 general elections, inviting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to sit in the opposition benches with the former, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief also rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) statement in which it declared the polls free and fair, alleging that the rigging witnessed during these polls was unmatched.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that “rigging” in 2024 broke records of 2018 elections, regretting that the Parliament has lost its importance and democracy was losing its case. Hinting at protests, he said it seems as if decisions will now be taken in the ground and not Parliament.

Elaborating on the next strategy, Fazlur Rehman said that his party would play its parliamentary role but would become a part of the assemblies with reservations. “Defeating the JUI-F through poll rigging was a conspiracy of anti-Islamic elements,” he alleged.

“Our fault is that we spoke up against Israeli brutalities in Gaza and supported Hamas,” Fazl added.

He added that the JUI-F was an ideological force and would not compromise on any of its ideological stances. “Our workers are determined to start a movement,” he added.

Moreover, the JJUI-F chief said that the ECP’s role “from day one has been dubious”. He claimed that the electoral watchdog rejected petitions filed by the JUI-F’s candidates.

“On Feb 22, we will hold a meeting with the JUI-F’s local general council, on Feb 25 we will hold a meeting in Balochistan, on Feb 27, we will hold a meeting in KP and meetings will be held in Karachi and Lahore on March 3 and March 5,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman also invited PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to sit in the opposition benches, saying that the PML-N brought Nawaz Sharif in the name of Pakistan’s Hope.

He alleged that the election results clearly showed that bribes were taken from successful and unsuccessful candidates. “I therefore invite the PML-N and Nawaz to come with us and sit in the opposition,” he added.

Read More: Elections 2024 Pakistan results: PTI-backed IND candidates lead in NA

Responding to a question, Fazl said that the JUI-F was not subservient to both the PPP and the PML-N. “We are not the government’s coalition partners,” he said when asked about giving vote to Shehbaz Sharif for prime minister slot.

A day earlier, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman apprised PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif of party’s reservations over what he called ‘fraudulent’ elections, alleging that his party’s mandate was stolen.