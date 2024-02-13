In meeting with Shehbaz, Maulana Fazl complains of ‘election rigging’

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday apprised PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif of party’s reservations over what he called ‘fraudulent’ elections, alleging that his party’s mandate was stolen, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister visited Maulana Fazl’s residence after a multi-party meeting, which included all major political forces PPP, PML-N, MQM-P and IPP, held at PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat’s house in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari hinted at what he termed “another wide-ranging consensus” among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), PML-Q and MQM to form a PDM-like coalition government in the Centre.

Following the presser, Shehbaz Sharif met JUI-F chief and invited him to join the alliance – which apparently will form a government in the centre.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl apprised the former premier of JUI-F’s reservation on alleged election rigging, noting that his party’s mandate was stolen. He said majority of the party members opined to sit in the opposition.

However, Fazl said, he would put forward the proposal before the Majlis-e-Amaila tomorrow. He added he would inform the alliance whatever decision is taken.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, independent candidates have managed to win 101 seats. It is worth mentioning that out of these 101 independent candidates, 92 are supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while nine are general independent candidates.

PML-N is in the second position with 75 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI founder Imran Khan brushed off the possibility of forming a coalition government with PPP, PML-N or Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).