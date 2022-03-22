Fazlur Rehman releases video message ahead of long march

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday has appealed to the nation to attend the opposition’s long march in large numbers, ARY News reported.

In his video statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the masses and JUI-F workers are ready to march towards Islamabad against the incumbent government. Lauding the masses over their reaction to his call after the Parliament Lodges attack, Fazlur Rehman asked the masses to join them in Islamabad to record the strong protest and make their march a successful event.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked the convoys of the opposition long march to enter Islamabad on March 25 owing to the session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs).

The PDM chief, while addressing a press conference after the session of the opposition leaders had said that the convoys would depart for Islamabad on March 23.

“The marchers would enter Islamabad on March 25. The participants of the OIC CFM session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23.”

