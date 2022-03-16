Fazlur Rehman rules out possibility of cancelling long march

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday has ruled out the possibility of cancelling the long march to Islamabad, ARY News reported.

This he said while talking to media after meeting with the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

Both the leaders discussed the current political situation of the country, the behaviour of the incumbent government and strategy for the long march and no-confidence motion.

“Keep your question with you,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman replied to the journalist when he asked the PDM chief about rumours of cancelling the long march.

Fazlur Rehman said he was scheduled to visit Asif Zardari to invite him to the scheduled long march of the opposition. Thanks to Zardari sahab he reached my residence and accepted the invitation even before my saying, he added.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the People’s Party’s leadership will decide about Fazlur Rehman’s invitation to Islamabad on March 25.

Murad Ali Shah, who had arrived at the accountability court for Nooriabad Power Project reference hearing was talking to media.

Shah said that the PDM had participated in the People’s Party’s march when it was started from Karachi.

“The new government is coming in next seven to 10 days, we will tell them not to close the universities functioning in governor houses and the prime minister house,” Murad Ali Shah sarcastically said.

