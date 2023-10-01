Fazlur Rehman says nation should welcome Nawaz Sharif

SAHIWAL: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the nation should welcome the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the JUI-F chief said its be good if the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan and the people of Pakistan should welcome him.

Maulana Fazl lambasted the PTI chief saying that he landed the country in an economic crisis meanwhile his cases are in court and the disqualification will confirm that he will stay out of elections.

He stated that the ECP has announced election in January as holding elections is their constitutional right.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “he will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that the party supremo was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.