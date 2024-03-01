Fazlur Rehman says no to PML-N’s offer, announces to sit in opposition

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday rejected PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s offers of ‘important positions’ and announced to sit in opposition “for now”, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence. The meeting was also attended by a number of PML-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting comes ahead of the key election of the prime minister, which is set to be held on Sunday. It must be noted that Fazl has refused to be a part of the coalition government and expressed reservations on the results of the Feb 8 general elections.

During the meeting today, sources told ARY News that, Maulana Fazlur Rahman once again refused to be part of the coalition government. Sources quoting Fazl said he refused to make promises immediately and decided to consult the party members.

Sources claimed that the PML-N offered JUI-F important positions in the Centre – which was rejected by Fazlur Rehman. “Who is answerable to the injustice done to us in the recently-held polls,” he asked.

Rejecting the offer, Fazlur Rehman said that they have decided to sit in opposition for now.

It is pertinent to mention here that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that his party will not participate in the election process for the National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker, prime minister, and president.

Speaking to the media after the inaugural session of the NA, Maulana Fazlur Rehman categorically stated that the JUI-F will sit on the opposition benches in the parliament.

We will not be part of the election of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly and prime minister,” he stressed.