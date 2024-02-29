JUI-F to ‘boycott’ elections for PM, president, NA speaker: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that his party will not participate in the election process for the National Assembly speaker, deputy speaker, prime minister and president.

Speaking to the media after the inaugural session of the NA, Maulana Fazl categorically stated that the JUI-F will sit on the opposition benches in this parliament.

We will not be part of the election of speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly and prime minister,” he stressed.

Yesterday, a high-level delegation of PML-N, PPP, and other allies met Maulana Fazalur Rehman ahead of the inaugural session of the National Assembly.

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal, PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Syed Naveed Qamar, Abdul Aleem Khan of the Istehkam-e-Paksitan Party (IPP) and Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) among the leaders who reached Fazalur Rehman’s residence.

PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq who has also been nominated for the National Assembly speaker’s slot said that they had a very ‘good’ conversation with the JUI-F chief.

“We met Maulana Sahib and requested for a vote,” Ayaz Sadiq added.

However, Maulana Fazalur Rehman expressed some concerns, asserting to address the same in the coming days.