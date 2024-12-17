Fazlur Rehman warns govt of street protests over Seminary bill issue

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has warned the government of protests over the Seminary bill issue.

Addressing the National Assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that presenting the bill again without accepting it as an act would violate the Constitution.

He questioned why a precedent was being set that could jeopardize the entire legislative framework.

“If the matter is not resolved, the decision will be made on the roads rather than the parliament,” warned Fazlur Rehman.

Referring to the President’s role, he said, “If the president does not sign a bill within 10 days, it automatically becomes law, as has already happened in past instances.”

The JUI-F Chief criticized the government’s stance on religious seminaries, saying that madaris have always supported the Constitution and the law. “Why are our madaris being tested repeatedly despite their proven record?” he asked, adding that students of religious schools excel in both traditional and modern education systems.

He further warned the authorities not to attempt dividing religious seminaries or undermining them.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference after Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Diniyah (ITMD) meeting, Fazlur Rehman stated that the bill was initially introduced by the government, and his party accepted it in principle.

He pointed out that during the 26th Amendment discussions, the bill was revisited, and any changes made to it were introduced by the current government, not his party.

“There is no controversial clause left for us in this bill,” he remarked, adding that the government should now move forward with its implementation.