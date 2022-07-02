Fazlur Rehman’s close aide Moosa Khan acquitted in assets case

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Saturday acquitted a close aide of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Moosa Khan in the case of an asset, ARY News reported.

Moosa Khan had been arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog on September 24 last year in connection with the graft cases. Moreover, the bureau had also filed a reference in January against the associate of JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman for making illegal appointments.

The former DFO Moosa Khan along with three others were acquitted by the accountability court in the assets beyond means case over the NAB’s failure to prove the allegations.

The accountability court judge in his short verdict in the reference said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove charges against Moosa Khan.

Moosa Khan is a member of JUI-F’s central council and emir of Paharpur tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

The JUI-F leader was facing allegations of possessing illegal assets, as well as making illegal appointments including his son and nephew.

