Brought no-confidence motion on Bajwa’s behest: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday revealed that the no-confidence motion against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan was brought on the behest of ex-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a private news channel, Maulana Fazl disclosed that he was not in favor of the no-confidence motion against Imran, which later resulted in his ouster as the country’s Prime Minister.

He revealed that the PPP was running the motion, the former ISI chief Faiz Hameed also met the JUI-F chief and asked him to table the motion against Khan but within the system.

Maulana Fazl elaborated that during the time of the no-confidence motion, they remained in communication with Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed. Both urged all political parties to proceed with the no-confidence motion against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The JUI-F chief maintained that the election 2024 was rigged and it apparently benefited PML-N as rumors surfaced that the Lahore seat was ‘given’ to former Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif.

Furthermore, Maulana Fazl announced that JUI-F will now protest against the alleged rigging in election 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded.

As many as 174 votes were cast in favor of a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. This was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister succeeded.

Following the resignation of the NA speaker and deputy speaker, PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq as a panel of the chairman of the house began the proceedings on the matter.

The joint opposition needed the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.