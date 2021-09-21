FBISE intermediate 2021 results date announced

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday said that intermediate part-II results would be announced on September 27 (Monday), ARY News reported.

The results will be released at 2:00 pm on September 27, with Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood as a special guest at the result announcement ceremony, read the statement.

On September 13, the federal government announced to pass all matric and intermediate students who appeared in exams this year.

The decision was taken in an inter-provincial meeting of education ministers headed by Shafqat Mahmood.

It was decided that all matric and intermediate students who would be unable to secure passing marks would be awarded 33 per cent numbers.

“The decision was taken as a supplementary exam was not possible in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country,” they said.

It has been further decided that matric and intermediate exams would be held twice a year, skipping supplementary exams procedure from onwards.

“Matric exams will be held in May and June next year while new academic session will begin from August,” they said while divulging details of the inter-provincial education ministers’ meeting headed by Shafqat Mahmood.