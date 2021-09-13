Govt decides to pass all matric, intermediate students this year: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to pass all matric and intermediate students who appeared in exams this year in an inter-provincial meeting of education ministers headed by Shafqat Mahmood, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources, it has been decided that all matric and intermediate students who would be unable to secure passing marks would be awarded 33 per cent numbers.

“The decision was taken as a supplementary exam was not possible in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country,” they said.

It has been further decided that matric and intermediate exams would be held twice a year, skipping supplementary exams procedure from onwards.

“Matric exams will be held in May and June next year while new academic session will begin from August,” they said while divulging details of the inter-provincial education ministers’ meeting headed by Shafqat Mahmood.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood clarified in July that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

The federal education minister said that neither exams would be cancelled nor postponed this year. “Let me make it clear that this year nobody will be promoted without exams,” he said.

Read More: SHAFQAT MAHMOOD ANNOUNCES 50,000 HEC SCHOLARSHIPS UNDER EHSAAS PROGRAM

Putting an end to speculation about the cancellation of exams, Shafqat advised students to focus on exams as exams are going ahead as announced.

The matric and intermediate exams were held across the country under strict COVID SOPs during the period of June to August this year.