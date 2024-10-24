FBR abolishes Customs Intelligence department

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished the Customs Intelligence department due to poor performance and alleged involvement in smuggling, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the FBR has restructured the Customs Intelligence and Investigation division, limiting its role to monitoring only. Additionally, the authority to stop or release consignments has been withdrawn from Customs Intelligence officers.

A notification has been issued by the FBR Chairman under the directives of the Prime Minister, outlining reforms and a new organizational structure.

Under this plan, Customs Intelligence will no longer have the power to conduct raids or sting operations.

The notification directs that all cases and records should be immediately transferred to the DG Enforcement, with a deadline set for November 12 for the completion of these transfers.

Customs Intelligence offices in Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, and Gwadar have already been shut down, and the remaining offices across the country will be closed within 10 to 15 days.

All powers of the Customs Intelligence department have been transferred to the Director General Enforcement, according to the notification. Furthermore, the department’s warehouses and staff will also be handed over to the DG Enforcement.

Earlier in July it emerged that on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ‘sacked’ 27 high-rank officials from their posts.

As per details, FBR removed 16 officers of grade 20 from In Land Revenue Services and 11 officers of grade 20 from Customs group on the intelligence reports.