FBR challenges SHC order against tax on mobile phone calls in SC

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has challenged the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Oct 18 verdict that struck down federal excise duty (FED) on mobile phone calls exceeding five minutes in the Supreme Court (SC).

The tax body filed an appeal in the apex court pleading with it to set aside the SHC judgement.

Also Read: Govt notifies tax on mobile phone calls lasting more than 5 minutes

The appeal stated that the FBR imposed federal excise duty of Rs0.75 per call if it exceeds five minute as per the law, adding that the FED was introduced after Parliament’s approval of the Finance Act 2021-22.

“The SHC verdict is against the law and negates the facts,” the FBR said, contending that the high court could not declare a bill approved by Parliament as void.

Also Read: ‘Unworkable’: Telecom industry rubbishes additional tax on mobile phone calls

On Oct 18, the Sindh High Court (SHC) gave this verdict on petitions filed by telecom companies.

In June 2021, the federal government had notified FED on mobile phone calls lasting more than five minutes.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!