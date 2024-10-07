FBR committed to bring 2.8 mln households into tax net, says spox

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is all set to bring around 2.8 million potential households into the tax net that would contribute approximately Rs1.6 trillion to the national economy.

“There are around 3.5 million top households liable to pay taxes to the government, however out of which 2.8 million are not paying taxes,” Spokesperson FBR, Bakhtiar Muhammad told APP.

The incumbent government had embarked upon a comprehensive plan to enhance tax-to-GDP ratio and resultantly the number of tax filers as well as tax collection went up during the current fiscal year (2024-25).

Bakhtiar said the filing of tax returns witnessed an impressive increase of 105 percent by going up from last year’s 1.8 million to 3.7 million owing to prudent policies adopted by the government.

The board has decided to impose 15 restrictions on non-filers within two to three months through a finance bill, he said.

He highlighted that the taxpayers enjoyed deduction in bank transaction rates while non-filers have to pay some extra amount to get this job done, however, now FBR is going to totally finish non-filer category.

“This development will lead to mandatory tax filing for individuals”, he added.

Read more: FBR extends income tax returns’ filing date

He emphasized that earned income could be used in two ways either by investment or by spending, however added FBR would make both these activities inaccessible (absolutely impossible) for non-filers with the help of automation where FBR would integrate payment and invoicing systems.

Bakhtiar said that digitization of examination and appraisal process in customs was underway.

Meanwhile, talking about the revenue collection, the spokesperson highlighted that the board surpassed the September 2024 target by collecting Rs1.106 trillion.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial during a recent meeting with World Bank (WB) discussed FBR Transformation Plan and major reforms, focusing on aligning initiatives under Pakistan Raises Revenue Project.

The reforms include, tax policy reforms, digitalization initiatives, capacity building of HR, anti-smuggling initiatives and broad-based tax administration reforms.