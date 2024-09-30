FBR extends income tax returns’ filing date

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced a 14-day extension for submitting income tax returns, moving the deadline to October 14.

The decision was taken in a special meeting presided over by FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial as the earlier deadline was expiring on September 30.

The notification in this regard has been issued and citizens can now submit income tax returns by October 14.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the FBR chairman was briefed on the tax collection in the month of September. It was told that Rs 1106 billion was collected through income tax returns in September surpassing the target of Rs. 1098 billion.

The FBR sources said that around 2.9 million taxpayers have filed tax returns until September 28. “Last year, 1.4 million tax returns were submitted up to September 28,” sources added.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry had demanded an extension of 30 days in filing income tax returns.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI has said that there are difficulties to file returns owing to a defective system of the FBR causing delays owing to technical difficulties.

FPCCI President said, the FBR must offer attention to the improvement of the tax system alongside of its harsh measures.

There are limitations and incapacities in the online system of the FBR and as a result, tax filing system remains cumbersome for the common man. The system needs to be fixed for delays and downtimes, he said.

Atif Ikram said only 2.6 million taxpayers have filed tax returns so far, which figure is disappointing.

Since July 1st, 2023, over 8,44,000 new taxpayers have been added to the tax net. “An extension in the last date of filing returns could increase the tally of return filers to seven million,” FPCCI President added.