Pakistan to abolish non-filer category, says FBR spox

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to abolish the non-filer category in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During a conversation with ARY News, FBR spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad confirmed that non-filers will no longer be able to purchase vehicles by paying additional taxes.

Similarly, the facility of buying property with additional taxes for non-filers will also be revoked.

Starting from October 1, a travel ban will be imposed on non-filers, restricting them from traveling abroad. Bakhtiar Muhammad said that not every Pakistani is a non-filer; only those earning a monthly income of Rs50,000 or more who do not submit tax returns fall into this category.

The Federal Board of Revenue also plans to take major action by blocking SIM cards of non-filers as part of its crackdown on tax evasion, he added.

Read more: FBR announces action against unregistered businesses

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue announced that it will launch action against unregistered businesses after October 1.