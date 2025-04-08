Punjab information minister rejects arrest claims of PTI founder’s sisters

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has denied reports of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s sisters, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Azma Bukhari stated that the Punjab Police did not arrest any women, including Imran Khan’s sisters.

She clarified that Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, and others used an “online car service” to travel and voluntarily boarded a police van, later getting off at Khawaja Service Station.

She further claimed that the footage revealed the truth behind what she called a “drama” staged to falsely show sympathy for Imran Khan.

Azma Bukhari accused the PTI leadership of orchestrating a failed show in an attempt to gain public sympathy.

Bukhari also commented on Imran Khan’s conditions in jail, stating that he was living in royal comfort while his wife, Bushra Bibi, continued to demand better facilities despite receiving a ‘B-class’ prison status.

She added that PTI workers had gathered outside Adiala Jail and claimed these workers were tired of the party’s divisive politics, highlighting the contradictions in the leadership’s actions.

She also remarked that the leadership, which once claimed to bring a revolution, had failed to improve the conditions of its supporters, who were now humiliated on the streets.

Earlier, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and several PTI leaders, including Aliya Hamza Malik, were taken into custody outside Adiala Jail.

According to reports, PTI leaders Aliya Hamza Malik and Shafqat Awan were also among those arrested at the scene.

Other senior PTI figures, including Niazullah Niazi, Raja Yasir Hasnain, and Hamid Khan, were also reportedly detained as they gathered with party workers to protest near the prison.

Police had already sealed all roads leading to Adiala Jail and issued strict warnings prohibiting protests or sit-ins in the area.

Despite this, PTI members and supporters assembled outside the jail demanding to meet their party leader.

At least four PTI workers were also detained near the Gorakhpur checkpoint.

Earlier, Aleema Khanum, the sister of Imran Khan, told the media that they would not leave until they were allowed to meet him.