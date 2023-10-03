FBR decides countrywide actions against non-custom paid cars

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch countrywide actions against non-custom paid cars, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) completed preparations to launch countrywide crackdowns on the non-custom paid cards. Following the directives of the caretaker prime minister (PM), the FBR along with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will carry out actions against the non-custom paid vehicles.

Sources told ARY News that Custom duties will be charged after seizing the non-custom paid vehicles which would generate billions of taxes. Additionally, it has also been decided to take action against the excise staffers who are found involved in violating the orders.

Last month, it emerged that the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) tightened its noose around car showroom owners.

According to sources, FIA launched trade-based money laundering investigation against owners of car showrooms and a special team of FIA has kicked off the investigation from Khalid Bin Waleed Road Karachi.

Sources said that initially notices have been issued to four showroom owners and summoned them on September 26.

The FIA special team has also summoned a complete record of car imports from January 1, 2021 till today.

Sources within FIA revealed if the car showroom owners do not abide by the notice then legal action will be taken against them.