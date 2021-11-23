FBR ends sales tax on fruit import from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture from Pakistan.

According to the FBR, the country’s supreme tax collection body, the import of fruits including pomegranates watermelons and others be imported from the neighbouring country Afghanistan without paying sales tax.

Notification in this context has been issued by the FBR. The step has been taken as a goodwill gesture from Islamabad for Kabul. The decision to abolish sales tax on the import of fruits was taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The FBR has issued directions to the customs collectors of Peshawar and Quetta in this context. It is to be noted that earlier, the FBR was charging 20 per cent sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered immediate shipment of humanitarian assistance worth five billion rupees comprising wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies to Afghanistan.

He gave these instructions, while chairing the first Apex Committee meeting during his visit to the newly established Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell in Islamabad today [Monday].

The Prime Minister instructed all ministries to facilitate Afghans to the maximum. He also approved in-principle tariff and sales tax reduction on key Afghan exports to Pakistan.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had dismissed rumours regarding currency smuggling and said that trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is ongoing in rupee rather than the dollar.

